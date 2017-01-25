Stepping into the shoes of school’s first pupil

On January 16, 1842, nine-year-old Lucy Endall became the first pupil to register at Sibford School.

She arrived by carrier cart, bringing with her everything a young schoolgirl might need, including a straw bonnet, a cloak, two gowns, two linen pinafores, two nightgowns and night caps, two pairs of strong coloured stockings and two pairs of stout shoes.

175 years later to the day, current nine-year-old Sibford pupil Sofia Mattinson stepped into the shoes of Lucy Endall to mark the school’s official birthday.

Sofia is pictured, along with other current nine-year-old Sibford pupils, cutting a special birthday cake, which was shared by pupils at lunchtime.

Headteacher Toby Spence, said: “It’s very exciting to think that the school welcomed its very first pupils this day back in 1842.

“We will be holding events to mark the 175th anniversary throughout the year, when we look forward to celebrating with pupils both past and present, but today was too good an opportunity to miss.”

The first pupils to arrive at Sibford School in 1842 were all girls.

The boys, including Lucy’s brother Alfred, who was three years her senior, did not join until the February, and by the end of the year the school boasted 22 girls and 26 boys.

Today, the school has 413 pupils – 169 girls and 244 boys – and the admissions register shows that a total of 9342 pupils have so far registered at the school.