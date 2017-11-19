Staff of Banbury firm promotes Santa Dash for hospice

Staff of a Banbury company donned Santa suits this week to promote an annual Christmas fundraising event for Katharine House Hospice.

The workers, from Ellacotts chartered accountants, will be joining hundreds of other teams and individuals from businesses, sports teams and families to take part in the festive dash around People’s Park in Banbury on November 26.

David Stevens, Managing Partner at Ellacotts, said: “We are delighted to be supporting a very worthwhile cause.

“Katharine House Hospice has touched a number of our staff and we are very happy to take part and support this event.

“Katharine House Hospice does amazing work in the local area and we look forward to continuing to support them.”

The event is a great day out for the whole family and this year there’s the added excitement of the Christmas Trail – a treasure hunt for children.

Everyone taking part will receive their own Santa suit, and each can join the procession of Santas in to the town centre for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Last year, more than 400 Santas took part in the dash, some in memory of a relative, others for fun or for fitness.

The 2016 event raised more than £25,000 for the hospice. To sign up, pick up a form from the Katharine House shop in Banbury, or go to www.khh.org.uk/santa