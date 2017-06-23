St John’s Priory pupils get on their marks

St John’s Priory School in Banbury hosted its first ‘Race for Life’ event in Spiceball Park to raise funds for Cancer Research.
Children from across all year groups at the school took part and completed different length runs staggered across the morning.
Banbury Town Mayor, councillor Colin Clarke, was on hand to award the children with participation medals.
Tracey Wilson, headmistress at St John’s Priory School, said: “I was very proud today to join the children at Spiceball Park in our whole school Race for Life.
“Their collective energy and perseverance was an inspiration to us all. It was a really wonderful event that reflected the warmth and generosity of our school community, as well as raising funds for such a worthy cause.”
The event has already raised hundreds of pounds and further sponsorship funds are expected to come in throughout the course of the next week.
If you wish to donate to the good cause visit St John’s Priory School’s JustGiving page.