St John’s Priory School in Banbury hosted its first ‘Race for Life’ event in Spiceball Park to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Children from across all year groups at the school took part and completed different length runs staggered across the morning.

St John's Priory pupils get on their marks for the Race for Life NNL-170620-110510001

Banbury Town Mayor, councillor Colin Clarke, was on hand to award the children with participation medals.

Tracey Wilson, headmistress at St John’s Priory School, said: “I was very proud today to join the children at Spiceball Park in our whole school Race for Life.

“Their collective energy and perseverance was an inspiration to us all. It was a really wonderful event that reflected the warmth and generosity of our school community, as well as raising funds for such a worthy cause.”

The event has already raised hundreds of pounds and further sponsorship funds are expected to come in throughout the course of the next week.

St John's Priory pupils run the Race for Life NNL-170620-105755001

If you wish to donate to the good cause visit St John’s Priory School’s JustGiving page.

Banbury Mayor, Colin Clarke, with pupils of St John's Priory after completing the Race for Life NNL-170620-110050001