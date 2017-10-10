St John’s, Banbury raises money for repair of stained glass windows

A huge fundraising exercise has been started at St John’s RC Church, Banbury to pay for repair of some of its ancient stained-glass windows.

A successful evening of music, featuring mezzo-soprano Camilla Shaughnessy raised over £1,000 last month and another concert takes place at the church at 7.30pm on Saturday featuring Consensio - an a cappella choir of 16 from Brackley.

Fr Richard Walker and opera singer, Camilla Shaughnessy at St John's RC Church, Banbury

Fundraising coordinator Iain Stirling said: “The church has recently restored the three stained glass windows in the sanctuary. Much of the stained glass was either cracked or had holes in it, the leadwork was failing and the timber window frames were rotten.

“So it wasn’t a matter of patching them up. They had to be removed from the church, taken apart and then all put back together again,” he said.

“They are now restored to their former glory. The total cost was £140,000.”

Mr Stirling said parishioners had shown great generosity, realising over £102,000 of the cost but more fundraising is necessary to raise the remaining amount.

“Various activities are in hand. We have held concerts and a family fete. There will be a quiz night in November, a bonanza raffle with a £1,000 prize in December and other activities,” he said.

“We are very much looking forward to Saturday’s Consensio performance. These talented singers perform all manner of musical genres - anything from early 15th and 16th century pieces to modern work.”

The church has had merchandise created to help boost funds. These include note books, book marks, keyrings, mousemats and Christmas Cards.

Anyone wanting information, concert tickets or to buy gift items should contact the parish office on 01295 262073.