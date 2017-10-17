Spook-tacular fun in store at Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Creepy creatures, fun face painting, eerie arts and crafts and a treasure hunt full of treats (no tricks) will be coming to Castle Quay Shopping Centre this Halloween.

Running from 11am to 4pm on Friday, October 27, the one-day event offers frighteningly good fun for families at the Banbury shopping centre.

Children can get up close and personal with creepy creatures and fluffy friends with a spooky animal and reptile show, before making their very own Halloween creation at the arts and crafts station.

Little monsters will also be able to get their faces painted for free, plus there will be sweets and treats to find on the centre’s treasure hunt.

Castle Quay manager Paul Jackson said: “There’s plenty of spooky fun to be had at Castle Quay this Halloween.

“Whether you want to meet our eerie animals, have a go at our Halloween arts and crafts, get your face painted or take on our treasure hunt, there’s something to make sure everyone has a happy Halloween at Castle Quay.”

As well as the free Halloween fun taking place, the stores at Castle Quay are full of everything you need for a spook-tastic Halloween.

From costumes to party decorations to trick or treating buckets and sweets, head to stores such as Debenhams, Claire’s, Clinton’s, Magical Story, Accessorize, New Look, H&M and more.

For more information about events at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, visit www.castlequay.co.uk.