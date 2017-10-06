Special Harvest church collection in Banbury for world’s poorest farmers

People from Banbury are aiming to raise as much as possible this year to help poor farmers on the other side of the world grow enough food to eat.

Last year, during Harvest time, Banbury residents raised £2,904 mainly via special collections during church services.

This weekend, October 7 and 8, the Catholic International charity, Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD) will once again launch their Harvest appeal.

The charity’s partners are helping farmers, in places such as El Salvador, grow crops by using native seeds and seed banks as well as offering training on how to make organic fertiliser and pesticides, and how to care for the environment.

CAFOD’s representative for Banbury, Julia Hood, said: “Harvest is a time of abundance of both crops and of life in the community. This event shows the abundance of compassion in Banbury.

“Its kindness will help communities in El Salvador and around the world.

“Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was assassinated after he spoke out for the poor people of El Salvador, said: ‘We plant the seeds that one day will grow.’ Our Harvest appeal is about literally planting seeds but also about standing with people to ensure that they can prosper.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of communities like Banbury.”