South Newington gardens open for hospice

This summer, supporters of Katharine House Hospice will be opening their gardens to raise money as part of the Hospice’s seventh Festival of Open Gardens.

From May to September, 30 gardens will be open over 12 days in some of the county’s most attractive villages.

The festival raises money for Katharine House Hospice.

In addition to the fantastic range of beautiful gardens on display, there will be plenty of other events to enjoy, with a colourful flower festival and range of talks on subjects from professional gardeners.

The festival begins in South Newington from 2pm to 5pm this weekend (May 27 and 28) with seven gardens open, and teas and home-made cakes in the village hall.

For more information, or to download the full booklet, visit www.khh.org.uk/gardens