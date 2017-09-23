Snakes and steamrollers draw the crowds at Wigginton Village Fete

A 1930s steamroller and Daisy’s horse and cart rides were among the attractions at Wigginton Village Fete last Saturday.

Despite the storm clouds gathering, there was a good turnout with other attractions including a coconut shy, bric-a-brac stalls and a model railway display in the Methodist Chapel.

Wigginton Village Fete. Pictures by Jessie Legg. Fete visitors with reptiles from the Snake Man. NNL-170920-103352001

Michael Davies’ Falconry display, which also featured an owl, attracted the crowds and there was a reptile display from the Snake Man, with intrigued visitors brave enough to drape a snake around their necks.

The heavens opened up mid-afternoon but it saw sales pick up in the bric- a-brac and books marquee. There was also tea, cake and ice creams for sale as well as Trev Beadle’s barbecue food.

Bar supplies were donated by Linda Millar, landlady of The White Swan.

The playground zip-line was put to good use with children’s jousting and Magic Martin put on a variety of children’s entertainment including balloon modelling, a magic act and a Punch and Judy show.

Wigginton Village Fete. Pictures by Jessie Legg. NNL-170920-103418001

The event raised more than £1,300 to fund Wigginton’s historic village hall refurbishment project.