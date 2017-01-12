Smoke alarm alerts residents to Banbury house fire

Fire engines were called to tackle a house fire in Devon Way, Banbury yesterday as smoke billowed from its windows.

At around 3.45pm Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to reports of a house fire and arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor windows.

Two engines, along with specially equipped firefighters, found a bedroom was ablaze and extinguished it quickly. Extensive damage to the first floor of the building was caused by heat and smoke.

Watch manager Dave Edge said: “This was a significant house fire that was dealt with swiftly by the crews. The occupants of the house were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarm sounding and were able to escape from the house unharmed.

“An incident like this is a good reminder to check that you have working smoke alarms and test them regularly.”