Slimming consultants are magic, says TV presenter

A group of slimming consultants from Banbury have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Lynda Lee, Deanne Moses-Wright and Michelle Spilsbury, who run Slimming World groups in Banbury, had the chance to meet Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, co-hosted the event at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with Slimming World founder and chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Stephen said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World awards.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week. So the people who run the groups are clearly very important.”

Lynda Lee said: “Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen.”

Deanne Moses-Wright said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I’d love anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”

To find your nearest Slimming World group, call 0344 897 8000 or visit www. slimmingworld.co.uk