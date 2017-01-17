Sing your heart out with community choir

Can you hit a high note or do you see yourself as the next Ed Sheeran or Adele?

Or do you just love singing, and would relish the chance to join in with others?

A community choir is once again lifting the curtain on its rehearsal sessions.

Community Albums, supported by Sanctuary Housing, is relaunching its popular Vocal Band choir sessions in Banbury for local aspiring singers of all ages to come and sing their hearts out, no matter what their ability or previous experience.

Singing a range of current hits from stars including Clean Bandit, Ed Sheeran and Adele, the choir will meet every Friday, starting this week, at 5.30pm for an hour, at the Hill Youth and Community Centre on Dover Avenue.

Simon Hill, from Community Albums, said: “We’re really looking forward to working with the choir again.

“It really doesn’t matter if you’ve sung before or not – it’s about having fun and building confidence.

“The sessions will run for five weeks, following which we hope to secure further funding so we can continue them on a long-term basis.”

Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager, Kate Winstanley said: “The Vocal Band is a really popular choir in Banbury so I’m sure there will be lots of people keen to join in.

“Supporting community organisations that are opening up opportunities like this to residents is important to us.

“We are always looking to invest in community-led groups, like Vocal Band, that help people realise the ambitions they hold for themselves and for their neighbourhoods.”

Sessions are free to attend, thanks to funding from Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, and no advance registration is required.

To find out more contact Sheena Gow on 07765 508524 or sheena@makinglifework.co.uk