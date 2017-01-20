Shutford village hall nearing completion

Phase one of the rebuilding of Shutford village hall is reaching completion after four months of hard work.

The hall, which is to replace the now demolished building that was built in 1954, is starting to take shape with external stone masonry and the roof clearly visible.

Completion of the structure is scheduled for mid-February and will mark the start of phase two of the build which the Shutford Village Hall Committee has been busily securing funding towards.

Phase two will see the inside of the building completed with many components provided by building merchants John Nichols, to give a fit-for-function focal point for local groups.

Funding, time and expertise needed for the completion of the hall will come from a number of organisations and individuals and the committee has announced the award of a substantial grant from The Big Lottery Fund.

Roger Bancroft, chairman of the committee, said: “We have pledges from villagers to help us finish off the internal part of the building which we hope to complete in two or three months after the structure is handed over to us by Genesis. We are delighted and extremely grateful for the support we have received from our villagers who have provided nearly all funding for phase one and will be so much more involved in phase two.”