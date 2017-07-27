Shutford shows off impressive new hall

Shutford village hall was officially opened by Banbury MP Victoria Prentis at a ceremony on Friday, July 14.

The new hall boasts a large open hall, disabled access ramp and toilets, a kitchen and a new sound system.

Victoria Prentis MP officially opens Shutford's impressive village hall NNL-170721-164539001

It has taken just 10 months since the existing and dilapidated village hall, that had stood since the 1950s, was demolished to make way for the 21st century, glass fronted replacement.

From day one construction of the new hall has been a collaborative village effort with many residents becoming involved in fundraising or giving both their time and expertise in finishing off the hall’s interior.

More than 100 villagers and friends of the build attended the event including Lord and Lady Sele who originally donated the land the hall sits on to the village.

Mrs Prentis spoke to the crowd after the ribbon cutting and talked about her ‘village hall envy’ and how the new building can become an epicentre for all manner of village activities.

Gordon Freeman, project manager and designer, thanks the residents of Shutford during the village hall opening ceremony NNL-170721-164955001

Benefactors, Sir Dominic and Lady Cadbury, Tim Rootes and Obbie Waller were also in attendance.

Gordon Freeman, vice chairman of the village hall committee, project leader and designer was praised for his dedication and expertise throughout.

During his speech he said it was the only project he has worked on that included input from a four-year-old and a 90-year-old.

Also singled out for her tireless work promoting the build and its fundraising efforts was Rita Livesey who was presented with a ring as way of thanks.

The hall will now provide a focal point for villagers to put on plays, hold functions and participate in fitness classes.