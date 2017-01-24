Should Upper Heyford be split up into two?

People living in Upper Heyford will be asked their views on whether it should be split into two new parishes.

All 1,000 properties in the village will be receiving a consultation letter from Cherwell District Council, notifying people of the review.

The proposals have been put forward by Upper Heyford Parish Council in response to the development of the former RAF Upper Heyford site, which will have to accommodate up to 1,600 new homes by 2031 according to Cherwell’s adopted Local Plan.

Sue Smith, CDC chief executive, said: “The proposed development of RAF Upper Heyford will dramatically increase the population of the existing village. The proposals put forward by the parish council are to separate the current parish into two parishes that can better reflect and address the needs of the different communities.

“At the moment we are seeking views on the options that should be consulted on in the forthcoming consultation. As parish councils have responsibility for local decisions, including their council tax precept, we want to ensure villagers are involved every step of the way. We would encourage all residents to read the letter and submit their feedback by the March deadline to ensure their views are heard and are reflected in the options we will then consult on.”

Cherwell has held initial discussions with Upper Heyford Parish Council, which has suggested the new boundary could be along the length of the Kirtlington Road/Portway bridleway. Representatives from CDC will also attend the Upper Heyford Parish Council meeting on February 9.

Discussions are also taking place with the neighbouring Somerton Parish Council and Ardley with Fewcott Parish Council.

District councillors will then consider recommendations at a meeting in May followed by a second consultation where views on the options and proposals will be sought.

The closing date for responses is 11.59pm, March 17. Visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/communitygovernance or email democracy@ cherwellandsouthnorthants.gov.uk