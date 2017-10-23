Shoppers roll up for Castle Quay’s Fashion Fun Fair

Shoppers had the chance to try their luck on some of their favourite games when the Fashion Fun Fair arrived at Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Visitors to the Banbury shopping centre had the chance to win fantastic fashion prizes on a variety of fun fair stalls from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, October 14.

The Fashion Fun Fair arrived at Castle Quay Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 14

Shoppers of all ages enjoyed hook-a-duck, beat-the-buzzer, tombola, hoopla and tin can alley, for the chance to win prize tokens.

Prize tokens could then be exchanged for a wide range of fashion prizes from stores across the centre, including clothes, bags, sunglasses, jewellery and much more.

All shoppers also enjoyed free candy floss throughout the day.

Castle Quay manager Paul Jackson said: “The Fashion Fair arrived in style this weekend, with plenty of shoppers joining in the fun to win prize tokens."

Castle Quay Shopping Centre is home to big fashion brands including Debenhams, Marks and Spencer, New Look, H&M, GAP, Accessorize, Monsoon and more.

“We look forward to seeing our shoppers again soon as PAW Patrol’s Pup Pup Boogie Tour and Halloween fun arrives in the shopping centre next week,” Paul added.

PAW Patrol will be arriving at Castle Quay on Thursday (October 26) and the centre’s Halloween activities will take place on Friday.

For more information on events and shopping at Castle Quay, visit www.castlequay.co.uk.