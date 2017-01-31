Shipston on Stour groups could benefit from Co-op membership campaign

Three community groups in Shipston on Stour are among 80 groups in the west Midlands which are expected to benefit from a Co-op campaign to recruit 100,000 new members in the region.

The Co-op has pledged to donate one per cent of members’ purchases of own brand products to good causes in each local community and has estimated it will raise £145,000 through its recruitment campaign.

AF Association, Shipston Home Nursing and Shipston Youth Club are on the list of groups the Co-op plans to donate money to.

As part of the campaign, film maker Shane Meadows, who won a Bafta for his acclaimed This England has made a short film featuring the impact of the new funding which will be shown across cinemas throughout the country before the film Trainspotting 2.

David Hallam, the Co-op’s West Midlands member representative, said: “The Co-op is back and our members and our communities are once again at the heart of all we do. In looking to grow our membership significantly in 2017 we want to make a positive impact on the communities we serve.

“Co-op members actually own the business.

“We have a say in the way the business is run and which projects we fund in each community.”

Nationally, the Co-op plans to recruit one million new members by the end of the year.