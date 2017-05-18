Search begins for the Banbury Guardian’s Curry House of the Year

Help us to choose our 10 finalists.

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

Curry House of the Year

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes or the select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017. The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in this paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top 10?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Banbury Guardian, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The nominees:

01 Bengal Spice, New Street, Banbury

02 Cafeat, 12 Parsons Street, Banbury

03 Cinnamon Tree, 27 Parsons Street, Banbury

04 Jaypur Balti Cuisine, 39a Parsons Street, Banbury

05 Mazzah Fine Kashniri Cuisine,6 Southam Road, Banbury

06 Mem-Saab Oxford Ltd, 1 Horse Fair, Banbury

07 Purple Mango Restaurant, Unit 2 Hanwell Mews, Rotary Way, Banbury

08 Sheesh Mahal Tandoori, Restauant, 43 South Bar Street, Banbury

09 Spice Lounge, 27 Parsons Street, Banbury

10 The Raj Tandoori Restauant, 39 Parsons Street, Banbury

11 The Indian Queen, Wroxton Heath, Banbury

12 Voujon the Indian Restaurant, 22a South Bar Street, Banbury