Sealing work to be carried out on top deck of Banbury station car park

Less parking spaces will be available for commuters from Banbury Station as work is carried out to make the top deck of the station’s car park watertight.

Work on the top floor in the multi-storey car park will be completed in five phases between now and April.

The top deck will be closed for the duration of the work while the parking spaces on level two directly below the area being worked on will also be cordoned off for the safety of customers and vehicles.

Chiltern Railways said it would keep customers informed of the progress of the project and give them advance notice as to which area on level two would be cordoned off.

Parking spaces will be limited during this time. If convenient, customers can use other Chiltern Railways car parks, including Leamington Spa or Bicester North stations.

Season tickets for Banbury car park will be valid for parking at these stations for the duration of the works.

Banbury Station operates the three for free car share scheme.

If three or more rail users travel to the station in the same car and arrive between 6am and 9am, Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays, they will be issued with free parking.

Vouchers can be collected from Chiltern Railway’s booking office to display in the car.

The vouchers are valid for one day only, and do not include overnight parking.