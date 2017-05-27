Scotch eggs at the ready; Keith from The Office comes to Banbury

Fans of Ricky Gervais’s hit BBC comedy, The Office, are in for a rare treat as one of it’s best loved characters is to present an Office based quiz night in Banbury.

Ewen Macintosh, who played the deadpan, stoic character Keith Bishop in the mockumentary will be compare for the evening at Rock the Atic in Butchers Row on Sunday, May 28.

The popular night spot has hosted a number of themed quiz nights that have proved popular but the Atic has surpassed themselves this time securing the appearance of Mr Macintosh.

Ryan Mold, manager of Rock the Atic, said: “We got chatting with Ewen through our mutual friends in the comedy industry.

“We’ve build up a really great reputation after putting on regular comedy shows, I asked if he’d be interested in hosting the quiz and I was delighted when we finally managed to sync diaries and get him on board.”

Big Keith is best known for the monotone delivery of lewd comments and his penchant for scotch eggs.

When asked to fill out a job performance review Big Keith listed ‘accounts’ as his strength and ‘eczema’ under weaknesses.

In deference to his character and the show prizes on the night include the obligatory Scotch eggs and a stapler encased in jelly.

Doors open at 7pm and the quiz will start at 8pm with entry just £1.

Mr Macintosh, along with hosting the evening will also be available for photographs with fans.