School’s bid to bag a cash boost

Banbury Academy is bidding to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, to help repair or replace its worn-out artificial turf.

Tesco’s monthly funding scheme sees grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000, raised from the 5p bag levy, being awarded to local outdoor community projects.

Banbury Academy is one of the three projects Tesco shoppers in Banbury, Brackley and Bicester can vote for this month.

The academy’s director of operations, Tracie Darke, said: “The turf is old – over seven years – and is now patchy.

“We cannot afford to repair/replace it with the limited school funds and so it will only become worse and the activities on it reduce for use by the students and community groups.

“The turf is used by local community groups on most evenings and the weekends. The academy is open every evening to ensure the community is encouraged to make full use of our facilities.”

Customers can cast their votes in local stores until January 28, using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £24 million to more than 2,400 projects up and down the UK.