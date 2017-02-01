School hosts acclaimed First World War drama

Writer and performer Michael Mears brings his one-man show about conscientious objectors during the First World War to Sibford School on Friday.

A century after the Great War, This Evil Thing tell the story of the anti-conscription movement and the pacifists who refused to take on any duties – even non-combative ones – to support the war effort.

The compelling, shocking and inspiring play was performed to critical acclaim at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe, where it was described as “truly, truly brilliant”.

The action moves from a chapel in Yorkshire to the House of Commons, from an English country garden to a quarry in Aberdeen, from a cell in Richmond Castle to a firing squad in France.

The performance takes place from 3.05pm to 4.15pm, and a limited number of free seats are being made available to members of the public.

Anyone wishing to attend can contact Ali Bromhall on 01295 781216 or abromhall@sibfordschool.co.uk