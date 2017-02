The first winners of the Banbury Academy and Space Studio Lottery were both school governors.

Marianne Talbot, pictured with head of school David Turner, and Tony Ingham both kindly donated their winnings to the academies.

Find out more about the lottery at www.yourschoollottery.co.uk/lottery/school/banbury-academy or

www.yourschoollottery.co.uk/lottery/school/space-studio-banbury