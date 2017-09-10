Scarecrow festival to be inspired by nature

A scarecrow festival is taking place in King’s Sutton on September 24 to raise money for the village pre-school.

This year’s theme is ‘inspired by nature’ and people are being encouraged to come up with their own nature themed scarecrow whether it is a beekeeper, eco-warrior or David Attenborough.

Scarecrows can be of someone who works with, loves or protects nature, who has made a scientific discovery by studying nature or who represents an aspect of nature.

People will be asked to vote for their favourite scarecrow with categories of Mother Nature’s finest, best use of recycling, and Mother Nature’s ‘weird and wonderful creation’.

Cash prizes will be donated by Mark David Estate Agents.

As well as the scarecrows, there will be a packed programme of activities, including falconry display and a ferret racing team.

Up N Over dog training club will be running a dog show and Paw Patrol’s Sky and Chase will also be there.

There will be a Zorbing arena, performers, gift and gaming stalls and raffle prizes.

In addition to the festival, a Viking re-enactment village will be set up off Banbury Lane, and open from 11am.

Visitors can also take a ‘walk on the wild side’ through the parish church grounds where people will be building bug hotels, nature murals and dream catchers.

Activities start after the Harvest service at 11am.

Funds from the festival will go to the pre-school’s project to raise £300,000 for new premises.

The festival has been running in King’s Sutton since 2013 with previous themes including the Olympics.