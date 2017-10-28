Samaritans appeal for volunteers

Banbury Samaritans, the organisation at the end of a phone line for those in need of help and support night or day, is looking for volunteers. Director Will Adams said: “To touch another person’s life when it really matters can be deeply rewarding.” The group runs two training groups per year, in March and October. Information sessions are on November 15 and December 9. For more details, call 07473 581379.

Mr Adams said: “So many people have it in them to be a Samaritans’ volunteer - just to be there when someone in need reaches out. It can change the volunteer’s life, too - from the satisfaction of helping someone through a tough time, to learning new skills or meeting like-minded colleagues, you get a lot back.”