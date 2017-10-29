Sailing club ‘proud’ to host UK competition

Banbury Sailing Club hopes to inspire the next generation after welcoming young sailors to Boddington Reservoir for a national championships.

Teams converged on the reservoir near Upper Boddington for the National School Sailing Association (NSSA) Single Handed Team Racing Championships on October 7 and 8.

It was the first time Banbury had hosted the competition and is the biggest event it has staged since its £135,000 clubhouse extension was opened this summer.

An army of volunteers, ranging from ages six to 70 plus, ensured the event ran smoothly as an incredible 128 races in Topper one-person dinghies were completed over two days.

Banbury club commodore Rob Ward hopes hosting big events can inspire more local youngsters and adults to enjoy sailing.

“We were proud the NSSA Principal Race Officer complimented us on how well the event was organised. Everyone worked together and had a lot of fun,” he said.

“From the registration tent to the catering, on-the-water teams to the bosun and beachmaster teams, so many people chipped in to do their bit.

Banbury’s Laurence Barnes, 13, took part in the championships and believes the sport is giving him more than the skills to sail a boat.

“It was great fun to meet people from other clubs and a really good way to make friends with sailors from the clubs in the Northamptonshire teams,” he said.

Lancashire ‘B’ beat Cambridgeshire ‘A’ to win the championships.