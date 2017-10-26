Rotary Club seeks musical teens to enter competition

Brackley Rotary Club is looking for talented youngsters for its local heats of the Young Musician competition.

Each year the Rotary Club of Great Britain and Ireland organises a nation-wide contest looking for top talent in the country.

Although the later rounds are limited to soloists – vocalists and instrumentalists – earlier rounds are open to all including individuals, ensembles and larger groups.

The local heat will take place at Waynflete Hall, at Magdalen College School, Brackley, on December 2, from 2pm, and is open to all schoolchildren up to the age of 17 as of August 31.

Eligibility is limited to those students who attend schools within the district of south Northamptonshire which feed to Magdalen College School, in Brackley, and Chenderit School, in Middleton Cheney, independent schools in the same area, MCS and Chenderit themselves, plus pupils of local music teachers.

The deadline for entries, accompanied by the relevant fee, is Tuesday, November 7.

Anyone interested in taking part, or knows somebody who is should call organiser, David Fuller, on davidgrahamfuller@hotmail.com who will provide an entry form.

More information can be found on www.brackleyrotary.org.uk.

It is an opportunity for young people to experience a competition environment with a specialist adjudicator and a chance for the public to hear local young talent.

Admission is free, although all attendees are encouraged to buy a souvenir programme.

Refreshments will be available on the day, as is free car parking.

Local heats will be followed by district, regional and national finals.