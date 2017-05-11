Roles in Beauty and the Beast for young Banbury dancers

Two young girls from the Julie Bruce Dance Academy, in Banbury have landed parts in Beauty and the Beast at the Midland Theatre Ballet, in Birmingham.

Caitlin Dubber, 11, and Erin Kurze, eight, both auditioned to be chosen for the final casting.

Erin Kurze, from Banbury, will be dancing in Beauty and the Beast in Birmingham next year. NNL-171105-160724001

The show runs from May 3 to 5, 2018 at The Old Rep Theatre.

Both girls also achieved a distinction/honours in their recent ballet and tap examinations. Another dancer, Tee Lilly, has achieved 92 per cent in her teaching dance exam and has been nominated for a scholarship alongside Niamh Marley and Bethan Chislett.