Revived Brailes hill walk attracts more than ever

Families, couples, groups of friends and individuals spent Bank Holiday Monday on the 6.4-mile walk, covering three high landmarks and enjoying the stunning views.

The revived Brailes Three Hills Walk was enjoyed by the largest number of walkers ever. Pic by John Cleary.

Organiser Caroline Andrew said: “We had a family of four generations walking together and many dogs too.

“Lots of walkers who have been coming for many years and were really pleased the walk was back after missing it last year. Some had travelled from Bristol to join family members to walk together.”

The newly-formed Brailes Three Hills Walk committee estimate £5,000-£6,000 was raised for Brailes Pavilion, Friends of Brailes School and other village groups.

“The event was a huge success in every possible way, in terms of people, weather, atmosphere, helpers and money we hope to have raised, especially after the doubts of missing a year and a new layout for the event,” said Ms Andrew.

The walk covered Castle hill, Brailes Hill and Mine Hill.

Hungry walkers later enjoyed a sell-out barbecue, locally made artisan gelato and a bar. Around 650 slices of cake and biscuits were eaten.

