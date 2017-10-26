Revealed: Top 10 nominees in Banbury Guardian Pub of the Year competition

Vote for your favourite pub with this week’s Banbury Guardian.

We’ve got our top ten finalists for the Pub Of The Year 2017 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming town centre bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Your vote will tell us who is going that extra mile to make their pub worthy of our title for this year.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Banbury Guardian (out today, Thursday October 26), stating the name, address and voting number of the pub you wish vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday November 24, 2017.

Please be aware entries hand-delivered to our office in Banbury – and photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

001 The Crown Inn, Mill Lane, Church Enstone, Chipping Norton OX7 4NN.

002 The Gate Hangs High, Whichford Road, Hook Norton, OX15 5DF.

003 Hanwell Arms, Rotary Way, Hanwell Fields, Banbury OX16 1ER.

004 The New Inn, 45 Main Road, Middleton Cheney OX17 2ND

005 The Bell Inn, 12 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QJ

006 The Coach and Horses, 4 Butchers Row, Banbury OX16 5JH

007 The Lampet Arms, Upper Tadmarton, OX15 5TB

008 The Three Pigeons, 3 Southam Road, Banbury, OX16 2ED

009 The Wykham Arms, Temple Mill Road, Sibford Gower OX15 5RX

010 Ye Olde Reindeer Inn, 47 Parsons Street, Banbury OX16 5NA