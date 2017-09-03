Respiratory group to hold meeting

Breathe Easy Banbury will meet on September 7 at the Army Reserves Centre, on Oxford Road.
The Singing for Breathing session starts at 1pm, and the meeting at 2pm, which includes advice on preparing for winter.
