Residents back new M&S plans

A plan to build a Marks & Spencer Foodhall in Chipping Norton has been overwhelmingly backed, according to developers behind the scheme

A public consultation held late last year by Simons Group revealed that 81 per cent of local residents were in favour of the proposals, which have now been submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council.

The £6 million plans, which would see the northern section of the currently derelict Parker Knoll factory site on London Road regenerated, could bring over 50 new jobs to the town.

Graeme Cosgrove, group director of development at Simons Group, said: “The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re delighted to say that 81 per cent of those who participated in our public consultation are in favour of our plans.

“We’re excited that we’re now one step closer to bringing such a desirable leading brand to the town, and, with local residents having demonstrated that they want the high quality store, it is clear that there is a considerable demand for a Marks & Spencer Foodhall in Chipping Norton, so we hope that the council will hear our planning application as soon as possible.”

Last month, developer McCarthy and Stone submitted a planning application to build specialist retirement housing on another part of the Parker Knoll site.

The plans, include 59 assisted living apartments, with six retirement dwellings and eight bungalows for the over 55s.