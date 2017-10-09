Record funds raised at Dogs For Good craft fair

An annual craft fair for a Banbury-based centre for training assistance dogs enjoyed its most successful event ever with more than £1,500 raised on Saturday.

The eighth Dogs For Good autumn fair was also the first one held at the charity’s refurbished base on Blacklocks Hill.

Ken MacIver with Connie and David Keable with Charlie. Photo: Steven Prouse NNL-170810-183953009

Around 25 stalls filled the centre with a variety of handmade goods and delicious produce, from early Christmas presents and wooden gifts, to cushions and jams.

Denise Cronin, chairman of Banbury and District Supporters Group, which organises the fair, said it was a fantastic day and was delighted to raise so much money.

“The stall holders were fantastic and lots of them want to get involved with the dogs,” she said.

“As well as trying to sell their wares, most came as they support Dogs For Good which is lovely.”

Sue Pearce and Magic. Photo: Steven Prouse NNL-170810-183942009

The supporters group decided to move the fair from the usual Christmas-time date to earlier in the year to avoid clashing with other craft fairs.

It also formed part of Dogs for Good’s fundraising campaign, Dogtober, which is celebrating the charity throughout October.

Having the fair at the charity’s base, which is right next to the motorway, meant they had people coming from far and wide to visit.

“Being where they are on the junction of the motorway has been great as we had people from Milton Keynes, Warwick and all over the place at the weekend,” Denise said.

Catherine Taylor gets a sale from Carol Mulhall. Photo: Steven Prouse NNL-170810-184004009

Dogs for Good’s assistance dogs support adults and children with a range of disabilities and children with autism.

The charity also trains activity and therapy dogs to work with specialist handlers in communities and schools helping adults with autism and people with learning disabilities among others.

“It’s like a big family as people really want to be involved, and everyone loves seeing the dogs so it was a real success,” Denise said.

For more information, visit www.dogsforgood.org.