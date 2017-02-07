Quarter finals victory for 1st XIII

The 1st XIII team from Winchester House School, in Brackley, has won its School Sport Magazine National Schools U13 Rugby Union Cup quarter finals match.

This follows an undefeated season for the team, which celebrated a 45-0 win against opponents Bredon Hill Academy, from Worcestershire.

The school’s director of sport, Sam Stoop, said: “To get to the quarter finals of the National Cup is a tremendous achievement for the boys and the school.

“To win it in such emphatic style and progress into the semi-finals is absolutely incredible.

“We looked rusty in the first half but got into our stride after half time and showed what a class team we are.

“These boys are a real credit to the school and the games department and deserve this success.

“They are a delight to coach and let’s hope we can get to the final.”

Winchester House now faces Sandbach School, Cheshire, in the semi-finals.