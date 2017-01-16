Puritans Radio scores a winner

Magna Exterior Systems, one of Banbury’s largest employers, kicked off the new year with a charitable donation to the Puritans Radio station.

The cheque for £750 was presented to the station by Magna’s Susan Needham and assistant general manager Lee Bacchus and continues the company’s programme of giving back to the community it calls home.

Susan said: “Some of our employees are associated with the football club and know Stewart and that was how we got involved in it.

She added: “We’re looking for local initiatives and causes to get behind.”

Greg Howe, an employee of Magna, was one of those who put the non-profit community online radio station up for consideration.

He said: “I follow Banbury United everywhere. There’s not many games I don’t get to.”

The station has been online since August 2015 and ploughs all revenue it receives through either sponsorship or donations back into the station and is proud of its place in the community.

Stewart Green, station manager, said of the donation: “It’s probably going to help towards the trailer. We take the trailer out several times a year. At the end of the day it can only help the station.

He added: “We have a few sponsors that pay for the licences because they are quite costly.

“To run an online radio station you need about five or six licences and it’s a costly exercise so any money you can get as extra is all good.”

