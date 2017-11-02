Property spot: New inspiration

This immaculate, newly-built stone three bedroom semi-detached home in the desirable village of Bodicote is located in a small, exclusive development – and is on the market for £312,950.

Occupying a prime location in Cotefield Drive just off the popular Oxford Road, the home is close to Bodicote Park and Bannatyne Health Club and Spa.

Constructed using all the latest build specifications, this lovely home is all about clever use of space for a busy household.

Accommodation comprises kitchen, sitting room with french doors, wc, three bedrooms – the bigger has two feature fitted wardrobes, an en-suite to the master and a family bathroom.

There is a garden and garage.

For full details and to arrange a viewing, call the agents, Connells, on 01295 257323.