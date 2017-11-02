Property spot: Ideal village home

Situated on the edge of the popular village of Bloxham, this property, located on the corner plot of a cul-de-sac, is on the market with Connells for £459,950.

Accommodation comprises cloakroom, living room, dining room, study, kitchen with separate utility room, four double bedrooms with two en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Outside the property has garden to the front, parking for two cars in front of the detached single garage and a large rear garden, enclosed with a wall to one side.

Bloxham provides a range of amenities including primary and secondary schools, post office, shops, petrol station, dentist, doctor’s surgery, pubs and village church.

For full details and to arrange a viewing, call the agents on 01295 268101.