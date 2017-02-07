Prestigious sporting award for school

Blessed George Napier Catholic School won the Sporting Secondary School of the Year Award at last Friday’s Oxfordshire Sports Awards evening, at the Kassam Stadium.

BGN amassed 22 victories (team and individuals) in the North Oxon SSP Finals 2016 and went on to win seven county titles.

PE teachers Laura Gines, Will Woodham and Rory Mawn are pictured receiving their award from a County Councillor Hilary Hibbert-Biles, second from left.

Robin Aston picked up the Unsung Hero Award for his contribution to local table tennis over the last 37 years.