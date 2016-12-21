Prescription reminder for festive period

People are being reminded to stock up on their repeat medications in preparation for the Christmas and New Year period.

Over the festive period most pharmacists and GP surgeries will be closed so people are advised to plan ahead and order repeat prescription at least five days before.

Dr Joe McManners, clinical chairman at Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is important to plan ahead for any required repeat prescriptions over the holiday break, so please order early and collect in good time.

“We also remind people to keep an eye out for elderly family and neighbours over the Christmas period. There is a lot you can do to help people who are frailer than you like making sure their home is heated to at least 18°C.”

Carol Trower, chief executive, local pharmaceutical committee, said: “During winter most coughs, colds and sneezes are viral and can be dealt with by a pharmacist who are experts in many aspects of healthcare.

“You don’t need an appointment to see a pharmacist and most pharmacies have private consultation areas, so they are a good first port of call. Your pharmacist will say if you need further medical attention.”

“It is still not too late to get your flu vaccination and Pharmacies can also do this.”

Call the NHS on 111 this winter if your GP is closed.