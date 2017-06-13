Praise from Ofsted for Studio School Banbury

A school in Banbury which specialises in science, technology and maths has received a good rating in its latest Ofsted report.

Space Studio Banbury was praised by inspectors for ‘providing a rare opportunity for its pupils to thrive in a school matched to their particular interests’.

They also said pupils excelled in science and maths, aided by well-qualified subject experts and enthusiasts.

But inspectors said some of the most able pupils did not achieve the high levels they were capable of, there was weak attendance from some students and a small number of parents were concerned there was not enough effective communication from school leaders.

Julia Ingham, vice principal and head of school said: “We are delighted to be judged good by Ofsted in our recent inspection and very proud that our unique school which offers such wonderful opportunities has been recognised in this way.

“Our studio school offers 14-to-19-year-olds a specialised academic science and maths based curriculum, linked to real life industry through project based learning.

“We offer something special and different to students in the Banbury area and we are very proud that the provision and exciting curriculum we offer have been recognised as being good.”

She added the school wasn’t complacent and would be working towards making the school ‘outstanding’ in time for the next inspection.

Mrs Ingham joined the school in February. Ofsted inspectors said she had already formed positive relationships with pupils and was building effective working relationships with parents.