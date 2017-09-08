Praise for project supporting poorer Banbury families

A scheme to help those in the more deprived areas of Banbury was applauded by councillors as figures show it is making a difference.

The Brighter Futures in Banbury Programme has been going for eight years and Cllr Keiron Mallon sang its praises at a Cherwell District Council meeting on Monday.

Cllr Mallon said crime has gone down, school attainment has improved, the number of job seekers’ allowance claimants has dropped, volunteering has increased and teenage pregnancy has halved since 2009 in the areas the project focuses on.

“We have done what we said we were going to do so far, it’s ongoing and this will carry on for years to come,” he said.

“We need to stay on a steady course and I endorse the review and I hope you’ll agree that it’s having some good outcomes for the residents of certain areas of this district.”