Tories hold Kings Sutton in by-election

Kings Sutton residents went to the polling booths on May 4 to decide their South Northants County Council representative.

Gregor Hopkins, Conservative, received 470 votes while Labour candidate, Michael Bailey, received 232.

Mr Hopkins said of his election victory: “I am delighted to have won this seat in my home village of King’s Sutton. I am immensely proud that the residents have put their trust in me to deliver on their behalf.

“I have spoken to many residents during my campaign and along with my local knowledge, I am confident that I understand the priorities for the area and will work with the other members on South Northants to get delivery. I wish to thank all those who voted for me and campaigned with me to get this result and thank also the former councillor Ian Morris for his service to the community and the council.”

The win for the Tories means the SNC is comprised of 35 Conservatives councillors, four from the Lib Dems and three independents.

Voter turnout was 45.6 per cent.