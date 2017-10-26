Draft plan for Shipston's growth submitted for consultation

A draft plan for how Shipston should develop over the next 14 years has been submitted to the district council for independent examination ahead of a consultation.

Shipston Town Council has formally submitted Shipston’s draft Neighbourhood Plan to Stratford District Council, the next stage in getting it approved.

The plan has been developed by a team of volunteers over the past four years, with support from the town council, and shows how Shipston should grow from 2016 to 2031.

It looks at a broad range of planning issues including housing, infrastructure, the environment and the local economy, with plans for a new medical centre.

Stratford District Council will run a final six-week consultation on the plan, before submitting it for independent examination to ensure the plan meets legal requirements.

Assuming it withstands scrutiny, a final plan will be prepared, incorporating any required amendments.

Shipston residents will then decide whether to adopt the plan via a local referendum.

Shipston mayor Dan Scobie said: “Submitting Shipston’s draft Neighbourbood Plan to Stratford District Council represents an important step in our journey towards having an adopted plan for Shipston, which will help guide future planning decisions in the town.

“On behalf of Shipston Town Council, I would like to sincerely thank the volunteers that have worked so hard to achieve this milestone - we are extremely grateful for their commitment to this vital project.”

In response to public feedback, Shipston’s draft plan has been developed to address: housing growth, improved infrastructure, sustaining the town centre, better community facilities, promoting health, and making the town more suited to changing needs.

Dates of the public consultation will be published by Stratford District Council.

Residents will be able to view hard copies of the draft plan at New Clark House or Shipston Library.

The draft plan is also available to download at www.shipstonnp.org and will be made available via Stratford District Council’s website during the consultation period.