Conservatives fail to gain seats in Oxfordshire County Council elections

Bucking the overall national trend Oxfordshire County Council saw no gains for the Tories as they come just one seat shy of an overall majority.

Despite some twists and turns, after the dust had settled the Conservatives came away with the same number of councillors as they had in 2013; 31.

Both the Lib Dems and Labour gained seats while the Greens lost both of their seats in the county council.

The final results were Conservatives 31, Labour 14 a gain of three, Liberal Democrats 13, a gain of two, Independents four, no change and the Henley Residents Group gained one.

Banbury, however, saw a marginal swing in favour of the Tories with them winning both Banbury Calthorpe and Banbury Hardwick from Labour.

Banbury Calthorpe had last been won by Mark Cherry (L) by just 16 votes but Mr Cherry was not standing for re-election within this district, instead heading the field for Banbury Ruscote.

Eddie Reeves (C) won with 1294 votes with the Labour candidate, Joe Walsh, a distant second with 825 votes.

The biggest upset of the day came in the Banbury Hardwick seat where incumbent Surinder Dhesi (L) lost her seat to Conservative Tony Ilott by a margin of 55 votes.

There were strong performances by Cllr Kieron Mallon (C) standing for Bloxham and Easington who cemented his position with a 1157 vote margin over his nearest rival, Susan Christie of Labour.

Cllr George Reynolds (C) Wroxton and Hook Norton and Cllr Arash Fatemian (C) standing for Deddington both retained their seats by increased voter margins.

Across the county voter turnout was up by three per cent from 2013 to 33 per cent.

Within the 14 Cherwell divisions the Conservatives won 11, up two, Labour two, down two and the Independent’s one, Bicester West which was the only seat they won last time out.