Budget 2017: North Oxfordshire MP welcomes ‘exciting vision for UK’

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis said the Budget offers ‘an exciting vision for the country’ and her constituents will welcome some of the announcements.

The MP for Banbury said people will be pleased about fuel and air passenger tax freezes as well as extension of discounts for pubs and help for Universal Credit applicants.

“I thought today’s Budget statement from the Chancellor delivered an exciting vision for the country,” she said.

“I know many of my constituents will be pleased about freezes in fuel and air passenger duties, as well as an increase in the personal allowance next April.

“The extension of business rate discounts for pubs is also very welcome.

“Universal credit applicants should also be reassured by the commitment to make advance payments to recipients where necessary within five days of their application.

The six Oxfordshire councils were also pledged £215m by the Chancellor to build 100,000 homes by 2031 and the transport links to go with them in his Budget, which Mrs Prentis welcomed.

“It is right that a key focus of the Budget was on housing,” she said.

“In our area we are extremely fortunate that Cherwell District Council are a national leader in housebuilding, with a clear adopted Local Plan.

“It is essential that houses are built on agreed sites and that there is the right infrastructure to support residents, both new and old.

“For some time I have been keen to emphasise that we have the right infrastructure to support residents new and old.

“The six Oxfordshire local authorities have been working together to bring forward a joint plan to deliver 100,000 new homes by 2031.

“I am delighted that the Chancellor has given this plan the recognition it deserves, and committed to a package of support over the next five years, including £30m per year for infrastructure.

“Oxfordshire is clearly leading the way with its innovative ideas to secure a bright future for all its residents.”