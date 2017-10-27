Around 40,000 homes targeted in voter registration campaign

A four week campaign to encourage around 40,000 households in Cherwell and south Northamptonshire to confirm or update their details on the electoral register starts today (Friday, October 27).

Electoral canvassers from Cherwell District and South Northamptonshire councils will visit the homes of 39,770 non-responding properties as part of a campaign to get the most up-to-date information on voters.

Canvassers will be knocking on doors between 9am and 8pm and will be identifiable by high visibility jackets and photographic identification containing the SNC logo.

The campaign forms part of the national electoral registration canvass which requires all voters to provide up to date details for the electoral register on an annual basis.

Electoral registration officer for the council Yvonne Rees said: “I appreciate that we are all busy, so updating your electoral register details can be easily forgotten.

“But we’re here to help, so if you haven’t already done so you are likely to receive a visit from one of our friendly officers who can assist.

“We don’t want people to miss out on their chance to vote, plus it can have a positive impact on your credit rating, so by taking a few minutes to make sure your details are correct you are gaining in more ways than one.”

The electoral register is used to perform credit checks for applications including mortgages, mobile phone contracts and loans or credit cards. It is also used for jury service selection.

Forms were sent to all households in August asking people to confirm or update their details using the designated text or telephone numbers, by going online or returning the signed form using the enclosed self-enclosed envelope.

Those who failed to respond were then sent reminder forms at the beginning of October and anyone who still has outstanding information will be visited by an electoral canvasser.

Residents of new build properties whose address has yet to be automatically registered will need to submit their details online at www.householdresponse.com/cherwellandsouthnorthants or by calling the council on 01327 322128.

Although it is not a legal requirement to vote, people are legally obliged to update their details on the electoral register. Failure to do so could result in a fine of £1,000.

To register online visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Cherwell and south Northants councils share an elections team. In Cherwell, there are 29,610 non-responding homes and 10,160 in south Northants.