Police workshops with teachers focus on hate crime and sexual exploitation

Child sexual exploitation (CSE), hate crime and drug use have been the focus of police workshops with teachers in Banbury and Cherwell.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) and Cherwell District Council (CDC) hosted the safeguarding workshops with 13 primary and nine secondary schools as part of the Safeguarding Children in Banbury partnership.

The partnership was formed in March between TVP, CDC and schools in Banbury to improve efforts to safeguard children following increased concerns about the drug exploitation of young people.

The partnership creation also follows cases of CSE in and around Banbury.

Workshop subjects ranged from CSE and hate crime through to the criminal justice system and drug exploitation.

Cherwell neighbourhood inspector, John Batty, said: “The workshops aimed to increase the capacity and confidence of schools and teachers to deliver safeguarding inputs on key social issues that may affect children. The workshop was opportunity to share knowledge from all agencies to help protect the children of Banbury and Cherwell.”

Claire Ferens, headteacher from Hill View Primary School in Banbury said: “We received great feedback from our year six teachers who attended. The session was really informative and certainly useful for all teachers, regardless of what age they teach, to enhance their professional knowledge.”