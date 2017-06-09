Police appeal for witnesses following Bloxham Road crash

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a three vehicle accident on the Bloxham Road

Shortly before 3.10pm on Monday, June 5, a three vehicle collision took place on the A361, Bloxham Road, near the junction with Wykham Lane.

The collision involved a green Daihatsu Terios, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Mitsubishi Shogun.

The driver of the Daihatsu, a 62-year-old man, sustained fractured ribs and the driver of the Shogun, a 63-year-old woman, sustained bruising.

They were both taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you have any information, call PC Daniel Watford from Bicester Roads Policing on 101, quoting incident reference 971 of June 5.