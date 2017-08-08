Point-to-point racing to move to Edgcote after HS2 plans move forward

Point-to-point racing is to move to a new venue near Banbury next year following the closure of Whitfield Racecourse.

The Whitfield course, near Brackley, is having to close as the controversial HS2 rail line will be running through the site.

Work on the rail link at Whitfield is due to start later this year.

The course owners had looked into realigning the course, but a feasible alternative could not be found.

Now a new location has been found for point-to-point racing on a site at Edgcote.

Organisers of Bicester with Whaddon Chase, Farmers Bloodhounds and Grafton point-to-point has reached agreement with the Wills Estates to hold three point-to-points at Edgcote in 2018.

On its Facebook page, Whitfield Racecourse commented: “Everyone involved with the three meetings is very excited about this wonderful new opportunity and Charles Dixey – chairman of the Grafton point-to-point – told me earlier today, ‘We are thrilled to be able to announce this news.

‘Edgcote will make a superb racecourse and we expect it to have some of the finest ground in England.’”

The end of point-to-point racing at Whitfield was announced by the course on June 1 on its Facebook page.

It said: “We all owe a substantial debt of gratitude to Martin Clarke and his team for having the courage and foresight to construct a new racecourse on his land some 10 years ago .

“Much fun has been had by many and there has been some outstanding racing over the years.”

Whitfield Racecourse opened in 2009.

Dates for the meetings at Edgcote are due to be announced on a future date.