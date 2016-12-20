Ploughing fields in aid of Kamran’s children’s ward

A ploughing match with a difference took place earlier this month.

It was organised by Banbury & District Vintage Ploughing Society and raised more than £1,000 for Kamran’s children’s ward at John Radcliffe Hospital.

Kamran’s has become almost a second home to tiny tot Albert Davies from Chipping Norton and his family. It’s where the three-year-old is being treated for neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

He was diagnosed in October 2015, shortly after his second birthday.

Dad Dan said: “It was the news no parent ever wants to hear. The tumour inside Albert’s stomach was the size of a small melon.

“He looked like a normal child on the outside but inside all his organs were being crushed.”

The little lad – who has an older brother Lewis, six, and four-year-old sister Amelia – has undergone months of gruelling chemotherapy, as well as surgery which removed 98 percent of the tumour.

More treatment followed with devastating side effects. Albert’s liver started to swell and for several weeks he fought for his life in the paediatric intensive care unit.

But luckily he started to improve, had radiotherapy under anaesthetic because of his age and is now at home.

His delighted parents have been told the cancer is in remission although he will continue on oral treatment until next year.

Mum Sammi said said: “We owe Albert’s life to Kamran’s and PICU wards and all the consultants, doctors, nurses and carers who work on them.

“We hope the money raised will help other children, their parents and families.” She added: “We’re also so grateful to everyone who came to the ploughing match and made it such a success.”