Plastics factory catches fire in Banbury

A factory making moulded plastic and wax parts in Swan Close, Banbury, caught fire yesterday, Tuesday.

Firefighters in three fire engines from Banbury and Bicester made their way to the factory, which is near Morrisons supermarket, through rush hour traffic shortly before 6.30pm. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and there were concerns about hazardous materials being alight.

A plastics factory, in Swan Close, Banbury, caught fire. NNL-171204-092748001

After a large number of calls, the number of fire engines was increased to five and with three specialist units, including incident command from Woodstock.

The first firefighters were met by a well-developed fire in a factory unit. Fire engines had to make their way along narrow passageways to reach the unit.

Crew manager Chris Jarvis, incident commander, said: “As we made our way through the traffic and onto the A4260, the large amounts of smoke told us that we faced a quickly developing incident. Access initially proved difficult but we made our way down to the building next to the Swan Foundry. The factory owner was on site and assisted us in gaining entry. A total of eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereels and a main jet to extinguish the fire that had broken through the roof of the building. They quickly put out the fire and stopped it spreading to adjacent buildings, which included the bus garage”.

Station manager Mick Clarke, who also attended the scene added: “The factory produced moulded parts using plastic and wax so this gave rise to the large amounts of smoke that could be seen across Banbury during rush hour. Some of the materials involved in their processes gave us cause for concern so a hazardous materials advisor and the environmental protection unit were called in. We quickly established that there was little risk to the environment and operations were concluded.”

An investigation of the fire was carried out and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.